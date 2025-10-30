Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.10.2025
WKN: 703000 | ISIN: DE0007030009 | Ticker-Symbol: RHM
Xetra
30.10.25 | 17:08
1.703,00 Euro
-1,62 % -28,00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2025 12:06 Uhr
PST Group AB: PST Group to Build Rheinmetall Factory in Baisogala

PST Group has signed a €141 million contract (including VAT) for the construction of the Rheinmetall Defence Lithuania factory complex in Baisogala, Radviliškis district. This is the largest defence industry investment in Lithuania's history.

About the Project
The factory complex will be built on a 340-hectare site in Kemerai village, Baisogala eldership. The modern complex will house projectile manufacturing and assembly line that will produce tens of thousands of 155 mm caliber artillery ammunition per year.

Strategic Importance
The project will contribute to increasing Europe's overall ammunition production capacity.
In 2024, the Lithuanian Government granted the project special status - "a project ensuring urgent state security and defence needs".

Responsible Approach
"This is one of the most important projects on a national scale, strengthening the security not only of Lithuania but of all of Europe. We are proud that PST Group was selected to implement this strategically important project due to our extensive experience in exceptional industrial construction and our ability to deliver work quickly, with high quality, and sustainably. We feel a great responsibility - this is not only an investment in regional development but also in the security of us all," says Tomas Stukas, CEO of PST Group. "The Rheinmetall project adds to successful 2025 - the company's total project portfolio has already exceeded €400 million."

Construction Plans
Construction work will begin in October 2025, with completion of the complex scheduled for the end of 2026.

More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Tel.: +370 618 21360


