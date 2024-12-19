Anzeige
WKN: A0NDNB | ISIN: IT0003874101 | Ticker-Symbol: PRP
Tradegate
19.12.24
12:18 Uhr
8,040 Euro
+0,154
+1,95 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRADA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRADA SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9908,04412:39
8,0008,04412:39
19.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
EssilorLuxottica: Prada Group and EssilorLuxottica announce ten-years licensing renewal

Prada Group and EssilorLuxottica announce ten-years licensing renewal

The renewal is a testament to the strong confidence, trust and collaboration between the two companies


Milan, Italy and Paris, France (19 December 2024 - 08:00 am CET) - Prada Group and EssilorLuxottica announce today the renewal of their licensing agreement for the development, production and worldwide distribution of eyewear under the Prada, Prada Linea Rossa and Miu Miu brands.

The existing agreement, expiring on December 31, 2025, has been extended through December 31, 2030, with the provision for renewal until December 31, 2035.

Rooted in a pioneering vision and commitment to excellence, the over twenty-year partnership has shaped a unique approach to luxury that is both timeless and forward-looking. The two companies have taken inspiration from the worlds of fashion and technology to deliver innovative collections that have become a benchmark in the entire industry.

Patrizio Bertelli, Prada Group Chairman, commented: "We are pleased to announce the renewal of this agreement with EssilorLuxottica, a trusted and long-standing partner with whom we have developed a strong collaboration built on craftsmanship, quality and innovation. This renewal reaffirms our commitment to these values and to our shared vision for the future of eyewear."

"Since our paths first crossed, Prada Group has been an extraordinary partner, holding a very special place in our journey. This renewal fills us with pride and marks our shared commitment to embrace the finest expression of luxury eyewear - from refined elegance to bold irreverence and sport-inspired dynamism. Together we aim to deliver even greater innovations in the years to come," added Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO at EssilorLuxottica.


