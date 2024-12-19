LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and American President-elect Donald Trump have agreed to strengthen the close relationship between the two countries.They looked forward to working together on shared priorities, including international security and delivering economic growth and prosperity, 10 Downing Street said in a statement.Starmer congratulated Trump on his recent team appointments while the President-elect recounted his meeting with the Prince of Wales in Paris earlier this month.The UK Prime Minister reiterated the need for allies to stand together with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and to ensure Ukraine is in the strongest possible position.On the Middle East, the Prime Minister underscored the need to work together to ensure peace and security in the region.Starmer is one of the first leaders to speak over phone to Trump ahead of him assuming office for a second term.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX