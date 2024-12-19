WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW):Earnings: -$36.1 million in Q2 vs. $215.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q2 vs. $1.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $94.5 million or $0.66 per share for the period.Analysts projected $1.01 per share Revenue: $1.600 billion in Q2 vs. $1.732 billion in the same period last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 - $3.20 Full year revenue guidance: $6.35 - $6.45 BlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX