Trina Solar has achieved a world-record 27. 08% efficiency rating for a new n-type fully passivated heterojunction (HJT) solar cell. The Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH) has verified the result. The record-setting cell uses Trina Solar's thin-film passivation technology and 210mm×105mm half-cut, phosphorus-doped n-type silicon wafers produced through the Czochralski ...

