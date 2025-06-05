Trina Solar Co., Ltd: Trinasolar releases 2024 Sustainability Report highlighting circular innovation, low-carbon manufacturing, and social impact

CHANGZHOU, China, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar has released 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing key advancements in innovation, sustainable manufacturing, supply chain transparency, social responsibility, and corporate governance. The report also underscores Trinasolar's dedication to sustainable development through opportunities and risk management.

Customer-centric, scenario-oriented solutions

In 2024, Trinasolar launched scenario-based solutions tailored to diverse environments, ensuring reliable performance and safeguarding customer value. By integrating solar projects into natural settings, Trinasolar achieves a synergy between ecological preservation and economic returns.

By year-end 2024, Trinasolar shipped over 260GW PV modules, reducing CO2e emissions by approximately 349.95 million tonnes worldwide and supporting global shift to sustainable energy.

A leader in sustainable solar

In 2024, Trinasolar reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable manufacturing, earning multiple third-party recognitions, including an MSCI rating of BBB, a Wind ESG rating of A, and a Sustainable Fitch rating "2."

Its "SOLAR" sustainability management philosophy is embedded throughout operations, with notable progress in emissions reductions, water conservation, and circular practices:

On-site PV generation reached 223,794 MWh in 2024

12 products received carbon footprint certifications from UL , EPD International , and Certisolis

received carbon footprint certifications from , , and "Zero Carbon" and "Zero Waste Landfill" certifications from TÜV Rheinland for Yancheng Dafeng facility

A four-star "Zero Carbon" factory certification for Yiwu facility

GHG emissions intensity per unit decreased by 36.44% (cells) and 65.55% (modules) compared to 2020

(cells) and (modules) compared to 2020 Water consumption intensity fell 86.85% (cells) and 67.68% (modules) compared to 2020

Trinasolar introduced the world's first fully recycled PV module and recycled over 2,200 tons of packaging materials.

Gao Jifan, Chairman and CEO of Trinasolar, emphasized, "Green development is an integral part of Trinasolar's core principles. We're committed to providing green energy products and actively contributing to climate change across entire value chain."

A digital, traceable supply chain

In 2024, Trinasolar enhanced supply chain governance by leveraging its Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) platform and big data tools to map suppliers and launch a digital ESG performance system, enhancing traceability for carbon footprints, critical materials, and conflict minerals.

The CSR Code of Conduct signing rate among suppliers rose to 98.41%

among suppliers rose Certifications obtained include: SA8000 for social accountability TÜV Rheinland AA rating for full-chain traceability Silver Certification of the Solar Stewardship Initiative ESG Standard for two major production sites

The company targets 100% traceability for key raw materials within three years

Empowering communities and the future

In 2024, Trinasolar invested approximately 2.2 million USD in community development and charitable initiatives, demonstrating its commitment to fostering social well-being and empowering local communities.

Trinasolar also deepened collaboration with global academic institutions including:

Fudan University

Universidad Politécnica de Madrid

A*STAR Singapore

Nanyang Technological University

Centro Universitário Facens

Looking ahead

The 2024 Sustainability Report reflects Trinasolar's long-standing commitment to responsible growth while laying the foundation for continued ESG excellence. Trinasolar will continue to prioritize innovation, transparency and collaboration to help build a greener, more inclusive future.

Download 2024 Sustainability Report at https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/esg/download.

