BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer sentiment in Belgium eroded for a second straight month in December to its weakest level for the year as unemployment worries increased sharply, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Thursday.The consumer confidence index fell to -9 from -8 in November.The index reflecting the jobless fears for the next 12 months surged to 32 from 25 to mark the highest reading this year.Consumers' expectations regarding the economic situation in Belgium for the next 12 months were stable, with index steady at -24.The sub-index for expectations on the financial situation weakened to -2 from -1.Households' savings intentions increased as the corresponding sub-index rose to 21 from 19 to reach the highest since the start of the year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX