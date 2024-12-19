INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Siemens to Present Closing Keynote at Sustainable Manufacturing Expo

Registration is open for the inaugural North American eco-conscious manufacturing show.

Sustainable Manufacturing Expo, the only North American event dedicated to showcasing the latest technologies and thought leadership for progressing sustainable manufacturing processes, announces Rahul Garg, Vice President, Industrial Machinery at Siemens Digital Industries Software, as the closing keynote speaker for its first-ever event.

Garg will present "Manufacturing a Better Tomorrow," a talk centered on how nature inspires the circular economy and fosters a more sustainable future for industrial companies. By leveraging the comprehensive digital twin, digital threads, industrial AI and other emerging technologies, companies can enhance sustainability, transform waste into value, and integrate circularity principles, all while boosting profitability and market share. Siemens is collaborating with its customers to explore new opportunities and will showcase key capabilities that facilitate better decision-making for both businesses and the environment.

The sustainable manufacturing market is on a rapid growth trajectory, projected to reach $531 billion by 2033, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.72% from 2034 to 2033. Driven by advancements in materials, renewable energy adoption and circular economy practices, this growth reflects the increasing focus on reducing environmental impact across industries. The Sustainable Manufacturing Expo, along with insights from experts like keynote speaker Rahul Garg, serves as a critical platform to address these challenges and explore strategies shaping the future of sustainable production.

"As sustainable manufacturing continues to gain momentum, companies and manufacturers are prioritizing efficiency and waste reduction to meet growing environmental and business demands," says Melissa Magestro, VP at Informa Markets Engineering, and the founder of Sustainable Manufacturing Expo. "The Sustainable Manufacturing Expo arrives at a pivotal time, providing a space for professionals to exchange and collaborate on actionable strategies as the industry navigates the evolving landscape."

Andre Marino, SVP Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric and François Minec, VP and Global Head of Polymers of HP's Personalization and 3D Printing Business have also been tapped for keynotes at the event.

To register to attend the first ever Sustainable Manufacturing Expo, co-located with MD&M West, at the Anaheim Convention Center Feb. 4-5, 2025, visit sustainablemanufacturingexpo.com.

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets Engineering is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Engineering PR

EngineeringPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View the original press release on accesswire.com