WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Factset Research Systems Inc. (FDS) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $150.022 million, or $3.89 per share. This compares with $148.555 million, or $3.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Factset Research Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $168.132 million or $4.37 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $568.667 million from $542.216 million last year.
Factset Research Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.80 to $17.40 Full year revenue guidance: $2.285 to $2.305 Bln
