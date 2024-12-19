WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Factset Research Systems Inc. (FDS) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $150.022 million, or $3.89 per share. This compares with $148.555 million, or $3.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.Excluding items, Factset Research Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $168.132 million or $4.37 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $568.667 million from $542.216 million last year.Factset Research Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q1): $150.022 Mln. vs. $148.555 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.89 vs. $3.84 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $568.667 Mln vs. $542.216 Mln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $16.80 to $17.40 Full year revenue guidance: $2.285 to $2.305 BlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX