WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $284.5 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $286.2 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $337.0 million or $0.70 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $3.195 billion from $3.208 billion last year.Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q2): $284.5 Mln. vs. $286.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.195 Bln vs. $3.208 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 - $2.50Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX