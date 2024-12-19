WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH), a provider of life science reagents, instruments and services, Thursday announced a co-marketing and co-promotion agreement with Waters Corporation to expand biotherapeutic characterization and development processes.The companies plan to combine Bio-Techne's MauriceFlex System for charge separation and BioAccord LC-MS System for liquid chromatography mass spectrometry from Waters to provide new solutions that optimize workflows, improve accuracy, and expedite development timelines.The companies have already started many activities together and Scientists and commercial team members from both companies have participated in a number of projects, including the publication of an application note, a webinar, poster presentations, and talks at major conferences including CASSS MS, Festival of Biologics and PEGS EU.Application scientists from both companies are planning to announce joint results from the analysis of additional classes of biomolecules at the upcoming scientific conferences. The company noted that this work will guide application notes, webinars, and presentations at upcoming Bio-Techne User Group Meetings to co-market each company's advanced biotherapeutic characterization and development process capabilities.'Our goal is to continue offering innovative solutions that empower scientists, streamline workflows, and help bring life-saving therapies to market faster,' said Will Geist, President of the Protein Sciences Segment at Bio-Techne.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX