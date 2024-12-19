USound's latest MEMS-based Ready-to-Deploy Ultrasonic Module will be showcased at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

USound, the global leader in MEMS loudspeakers, today announced the showcase of its fully developed ultrasonic sensing module at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrations of the ready-to-deploy solution will take place at The Venetian, Suite 29-325, where visitors can experience its advanced capabilities for commercial applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241219710260/en/

USound's Conamara MEMS tweeter is incorporated in the ultrasonic demonstrator. (Photo: Business Wire)

"This ultrasonic module highlights the versatility of USound's MEMS speakers and their ability to deliver solutions beyond audio," said Ferruccio Bottoni, CEO and Co-founder of USound. "Built with standard components and powered by our proprietary firmware, this product is ready for deployment in commercial applications requiring precise distance measurement and proximity sensing. In 2025, USound will unveil several ready-to-deploy audio and ultrasound applications, demonstrating the full potential of our MEMS technology across industries."

USound's Ultrasonic Sensing Module

The ultrasonic module integrates USound's Conamara MEMS tweeter driven by the Tarvos amplifier, paired with a third-party MEMS microphone. USound's firmware processes the ultrasonic waves emitted by the tweeter, measures the time taken for the reflected waves to return, and calculates the distance with high accuracy.

Key Features:

Fully Developed Solution: Ready for integration into commercial devices, requiring no further hardware or software development.

Standard Components: Built with USound's proven Conamara tweeter and Tarvos amplifier, ensuring reliability and scalability.

High Precision: Conamara's flat frequency response throughout the ultrasonic range enables accurate ranging and proximity detection.

Compact and Energy-Efficient: At 5mm and 1.5mm thick, the module meets stringent space constraints, while the low-power Tarvos amplifier supports energy-efficient operation.

This module is ideal for a wide range of embedded applications, including consumer electronics, robotics, IoT devices, and industrial sensing solutions.

Live Demonstration at CES 2025

Visitors to USound's suite at CES will experience live demonstrations of the ultrasonic sensing module in action, showcasing its accuracy and commercial readiness.

Zero VDC: A Breakthrough in MEMS Speaker Technology

Visitors of suite 29-325 at The Venetian will also have the opportunity to learn more about another breakthrough; the ability to drive USound speakers without DC bias. This recent development enables customers to reach a higher sound pressure level (SPL) performance. Moreover, the zero VDC circuit is reduced by four components, providing a more straightforward and low-cost implementation. USound's microspeakers are the only MEMS drivers that can be driven without DC bias.

About USound

USound is a fast-growing MEMS speaker company that enables its customers to bring new revolutionary audio products to the market. USound's unique selling proposition is based on radical miniaturization, power reduction and increased production efficiency. Learn more by visiting www.usound.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241219710260/en/

Contacts:

Maria-Eleni Perpiraki press@usound.com