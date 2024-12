WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR), a store chain, said on Thursday that it has appointed Interim CEO Michael C. Creedon, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer to succeed Rick Dreiling, who stepped down in November.Creedon was appointed as interim CEO following the departure of Dreiling.Creedon, who joined Dollar Tree in 2022 as COO, had spent nearly a decade at Advance Auto Parts.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX