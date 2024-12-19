M2i Global Inc: M2i Global's Partner Next-Gen Energy Technology Readies its Lithium Battery Materials Manufacturing Plant in Australia

Collaboration to Support Critical Minerals for Onshore Battery Manufacturing

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2024 / M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, is pleased to commence setting up the pilot plant planning and approvals in Australia.

Next-Gen Energy Technology and M2i Global are operating under a collaboration agreement that was signed in August 2024 that will accelerate plans to establish the first Lithium (NCA) cathode materials manufacturing plant outside of China. The advantages are based on patented technology; (1) granted patent (2015) for a preparation method of spherical nickel-cobalt aluminate lithium cathode material for lithium-ion batteries and (2) Australian patent (2023) for production of lithium nickel cobalt aluminate for lithium batteries.

This technology planned for this facility represents the first time such will be utilized outside of China.

The pilot plant is targeted to be commissioned by the end of 2025 and scaled up to full production throughout 2026, from 2,000 tons/year to full production of 10,000 tons/year. This full production would generate approximately $140 million revenue per year. The collaborative agreement covers 10 years, so represents a total potential of $1.4 billion.

Next-Gen Energy Technology intends to replicate and scale new facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, potentially aggregating to upwards of 200,000 tons over ten years.

The two companies executed an offtake contract in November 2024 for M2i Global in the U.S.

M2i's Global Critical Minerals Ecosystem provides partners with access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGOs, and trusted laboratories. This ecosystem is vital for growing a resilient and transparent supply chain of critical minerals that are key in supporting U.S. national defense, job creation, and the transition to renewable energy.

Australia is the only country in the world to have all the critical minerals required to produce Lithium NCA cathode materials currently mined in multiple states. Traditionally, minerals are sent offshore for refining and processing in China, yet 60% of the global cathode market is in the Asia pacific region.

About Next-Gen Energy Technology

Next-Gen Energy Technology is an Australian-based company which specializes in advanced ternary cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries, primarily used in electric vehicles and battery energy storage systems.

Their product, Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (NCA) cathode materials used in cell manufacturing, offers superior safety performance by effectively managing heat dissipation, making them more secure and easier to use than other conventional battery materials. They are also more sustainable and cost-effective due to their lower cobalt content, and have been adopted by automotive giant Tesla.

Next-Gen places a high value on minimizing environmental impact, lowering of scope 3 emissions and promoting sustainability in the energy sector, which is why the company is dedicated to developing materials and technologies that align with these values to meet the increasing global demand for renewable energy and energy storage solutions.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.next-genet.com

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. The Company aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

