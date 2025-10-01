M2i Global, Inc.: Volato Group's Proposed Acquisition Under Definitive Agreement, M2i Global Names Anthony Roger Moore to its Board of Advisors

Atlanta, GA and Reno, NV, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volato Group, Inc. ("Volato") (NYSE American: SOAR), a technology-driven private aviation company and M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i Global") (OTCQB: MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, is pleased to announce that Anthony Roger Moore, a global financial services professional with more than 55 years' experience with business transactions spanning over 30 countries, has joined the Company's Advisory Board.

M2i's ecosystem provides partners with access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGOs, and trusted laboratories.

Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende, Chief Executive Officer of M2i, stated, "Anthony provides M2i with unique relationships and contacts all over the globe, as we bring access and supply of critical minerals and extraction processing back to America. This is especially evident with his recent experiences in Africa, where there is an abundance of critical minerals and mining. Anthony brings a wealth of global financial markets experience, and I look forward to his advice and role within the Company as we continue to build our ecosystem and business."

"I am extremely impressed by M2i's mission, strategy and progress in addressing the U.S.'s national security and economic stability requiring a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals. While the U.S. can no longer rely on China for these vital materials, there are many other countries and companies to partner and source from, that can provide success to the precise mission of M2i." said Anthony Moore. "I am excited to join the M2i Advisory Board and utilize my network of global contacts, especially in Africa, to help the Company deliver on its promise for critical mineral supply."

Anthony Moore has 55+ years' experience in the global financial services industry having lived and worked in 6 countries, 9 cities and transacted business in another 30+ countries in his long and distinguished career.

Tony's experience covers capital markets financing, equity fund raising, cross-border mergers & acquisitions, project finance, real estate, precious metals, asset management (including alternative investments) and wealth advisory. He has particular experience in guiding start up and emerging companies through to an exit, either trade sale or IPO.

Tony has an extensive, global senior executive level network in government, public entities, financial institutions and corporate around the world. Tony very much believes in "giving back" including via public service. He was, for example, Chairman of Action on Addiction in the UK."

Tony's association with, and interest in, Africa goes back many decades. Currently, he is at the cutting edge of positive change in Africa. Detoxification of Africa's rivers as well as doing everything possible to reduce, even eliminate artisanal gold mining contamination, being at the top of his list of priorities vs extracting profit from Africa's mineral wealth.

About Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR)

Volato is a private aviation company advancing the industry with innovative solutions in aviation software and on-demand flight access. Volato's proprietary Mission Control software drives efficiency across operations and supports operators in managing fractional ownership, charter, and other services. Volato's Vaunt platform connects travelers with available private flights, offering a flexible option for on-demand travel. With a commitment to advanced technology and customer-focused solutions, Volato is building scalable tools to elevate service quality and operational effectiveness in private aviation.

For more information, please visit: https://flyvolato.com

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO)

M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. M2i Global aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

