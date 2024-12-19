OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM, AEM.TO) and O3 Mining jointly announced that Agnico Eagle, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, has commenced its offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of O3 Mining not already owned, directly or indirectly, by Agnico Eagle for C$1.67 in cash per share, pursuant to a friendly take-over bid by delivering the offer and take-over bid circular to O3 Mining shareholders. The board of directors of O3 Mining unanimously recommended that shareholders deposit their shares under the offer. The offer is open until 11:59 p.m. on January 23, 2025.O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer in Québec, Canada, adjacent to Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic mine. O3 Mining owns a 100% interest in all its properties in Québec.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX