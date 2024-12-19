WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AIRO Group Holdings announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC relating to the proposed initial public offering of common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range have not yet been determined. The company noted that the proposed initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.AIRO is a multi-faceted advanced Aerospace and Defense company. AIRO designs, manufactures, integrates and operates solutions that equip clients with aerospace, urban air mobility, and autonomy technologies and services so they can do their jobs more efficiently.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX