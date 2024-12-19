PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has opened its Academy in the French city of Lyon.The WHO Academy is a revolutionary project which will contribute to a better trained health workforce around the world, through the most ambitious lifelong training program ever designed in the field of public health.According to WHO, through training delivered in Lyon and everywhere in the world on its online platform, it will give access to the critical skills and competencies as well as to the latest knowledge and know-how in terms of public health to health professionals, policy-makers, and WHO's own workforce.The high-profile inauguration ceremony was attended by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, French President Emmanuel Macron, alongside dozens of health ministers, international representatives, donors, and local French partners.The UN health agency said the WHO Academy intends to address identified weaknesses in health systems, mainly the growing global shortage of health and care workers, and the widening gap in terms of access to the latest research and innovation.The shortage of health and care workers is projected to reach 10 million by 2030.With the view to building and sharing access to the most advanced technology for health and care and research and development in the field of health, including AI, the Academy will bring additional capacity and efficiency directly to health systems.President Emmanuel Macron said, 'Today we can be proud to open in the city of Lyon the doors of a new global institution, which will bring the best in terms of health training and innovation to the world.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX