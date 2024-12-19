MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) said, for fiscal 2025, the company now expects EPS in a range of $4.28 to $4.34, revised from prior range of $4.17 to $4.25. The company updated annual revenue expectations to a range of $10.255 billion to $10.320 billion, from a range of $10.220 billion to $10.320 billion. The company noted that there are two fewer workdays in fiscal 2025 compared to fiscal 2024.Second quarter net income was $448.5 million compared to $374.6 million in last year's second quarter, an increase of 19.7%. Earnings per share was $1.09 compared to $0.90. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Second quarter revenue was $2.56 billion compared to $2.38 billion in last year's second quarter, an increase of 7.8%. The organic revenue growth rate was 7.1%. Analysts on average had estimated $2.56 billion in revenue.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX