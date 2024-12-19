Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893413 | ISIN: US14040H1059 | Ticker-Symbol: CFX
Tradegate
19.12.24
14:05 Uhr
170,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,59 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
171,00172,0015:38
171,00172,0015:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION170,00+0,59 %
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES163,96+1,11 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.