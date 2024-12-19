South Korea-based solar module manufacturer Qcells has set a new efficiency world record for a commercially scalable perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell, produced at its pilot line in Germany. Qcells has set a tandem solar cell efficiency world record on a full-area M10-sized cell that can be scaled for mass production. The South Korean company reached 28. 6% efficiency on a 330. 56-square-cm cell produced on its pilot line in Germany. The solar cell uses perovskite technology for the top cell and proprietary Q. ANTUM technology for the bottom cell. Qcells said this tandem structure boosts performance ...

