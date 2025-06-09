Qcells says its new EcoRecycle facility in the US state of Georgia will remove aluminum, glass, silver and copper from used solar modules and process them for re-use. From pv magazine USA Qcells, a South Korean solar manufacturer with facilities in the U. S. and Malaysia, announced the launch of EcoRecycle by Qcells, with its first recycling operation planned for Cartersville, Georgia. At full capacity, EcoRecycle's first facility will have the ability to recycle approximately 250 MW of solar panels annually, or approximately 500,000 panels per year, the company reports. Qcells is planning to ...

