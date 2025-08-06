The solar manufacturer says no part of its solar cells comes from China, the company is closely working with CBP and it is aiming for a quick resolution. From pv magazine USA U. S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has detained an unspecified quantity of solar cells belonging to solar equipment maker Qcells, the company exclusively confirmed for pv magazine USA. The detention came under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), a law that CBP began enforcing in mid-2022 to bar goods made with forced labor in China's Xinjiang region from entering the U. S. market. The company did not disclose ...

