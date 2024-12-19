WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Thursday announced that the Canadian Headache Society's newly updated Migraine Prevention Guideline has strongly supported the usage of Atogepant for episodic and chronic migraine treatment, and OnabotulinumtoxinA for chronic migraine treatment.The recommendations were based on the data supporting the potential benefits of the medications, the company added.During the pre-market hours, AbbVie's stock is trading at $173, down 0.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX