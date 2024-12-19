Business model combining entry fees, royalties and sale of Hoffmann premix

Entry fees of up to €2 million

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announced the signature of a strategic licensing agreement with its UK partner Cemblend Ltd, a further step in its international expansion strategy. This agreement strengthens the Company's position in a key European market, covering the United Kingdom and Ireland, and confirms the growing attractiveness of Hoffmann's 0% clinker cement.

Cemblend Ltd, a specialist in customised cement powder mixes, has established its position as Hoffmann Green's key partner for the introduction of 0% clinker cements in the UK and Ireland since 2022. The initial distribution partnership quickly demonstrated the UK market's interest in the solutions developed by Hoffmann Green. Building on this success, the two partners are now moving a step further with the signing of this licensing agreement, consolidating their shared ambition to accelerate the decarbonisation of the UK construction sector.

In exchange for Hoffmann Green's industrial and technological transfer, the licensing agreement provides for entry fees of up to €2 million, as well as fixed and variable annual royalties indexed to revenues from the commercialisation of Hoffmann cements and the sale of Hoffmann premix. The production units built by the partner in the UK will help to meet the growing demand for sustainable materials, while contributing to the decarbonisation objectives of the UK and Irish construction sector.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "We are honoured to reinforce our partnership with Cemblend Ltd through this strategic licensing agreement. It reflects the growing international attractiveness of our solutions and our ambition to transform the construction sector over the long term. By strengthening our presence in a major European market, we are consolidating our position as a key player and affirming our mission: to support the decarbonisation of the construction sector on a global scale."

Thomas Atkinson, International Director of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, added: "2024 marks a key period in Hoffmann Green's international development. After signing a strategic partnership in the United States and strengthening our development in Saudi Arabia, this new licensing agreement provides us with ambitious new perspectives on the European market."

Matthew CUNNINGHAM and Simon BOULTER, Directors at Cemblend Ltd, concluded: "This licensing agreement is a significant step forward for Cemblend Ltd, enabling us to produce and market Hoffmann cements directly in the UK and Ireland. These low-carbon cements with their outstanding technical performance are a perfect answer to the growing demand for eco-responsible materials in the UK. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Hoffmann Green and contributing to the sustainable transformation of the construction sector across the UK and Ireland through the construction of new production units.

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be established at the Grand Port of Dunkirk in 2025, bringing the total production capacity to 550,000 tons per year, representing 3% of the French market. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development with contract signings in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and recently in the United States. For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT CEMBLEND LTD

CEMBLEND provides bespoke blends of cementitious powders to meet the exact requirements of customers projects, to a standard or to a specific requirement.

Matthew CUNNINGHAM and Simon BOULTER started Cemblend in January 2020 to provide bespoke powder blending solutions to the UK Cementitious Industry. Having spent a combined 30 plus years in Logistics, Commercial and General Management roles for cement importers and producers they felt there was an opportunity to provide bespoke services to various points in the supply chain from direct to site to pre-production.

Since its inception Cemblend has continued to become more diverse as more opportunities arise. With the enthusiasm to look at anything and little constraint placed on the team who are able to flex and adapt to most of the things our customers ask for.

For further information, please go to: https://www.cemblend.co.uk/

