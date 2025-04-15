1 st prize for the "So French So Innovative Award 2025", which honors French innovation in the Asia-Pacific region

Winner of the Les Têtes 2025 prize in the "The revolutionary" category, awarded by the API and Ouest France editorial teams

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, today announces that it has been awarded several prizes for its industrial know-how, technological leadership and management expertise.

1st prize for the "So French So Innovative Award 2025"

Organized by Business France, the Hong Kong committee of the Conseillers du Commerce Extérieur de la France (CCEF), La French Tech and its partners on the occasion of InnoEX 2025 held in Hong Kong from April 13 to 16 this award honors French innovations and helps promote and support French Tech in the Asia-Pacific region.

Hoffmann Green's disruptive innovation, the sustainability of its solutions and the expertise of its team particularly impressed the jury members. Thanks to its many differentiating assets, the company stood out from the 36 other candidates. This recognition reflects the company's ability to sustainably transform the construction sector while addressing major environmental challenges on an international scale.

Winner of the Les Têtes 2025 prize in the "The revolutionary" category

For the second year running, API and Ouest-France have compiled an exclusive list of the business leaders of the West of France who have marked the year. The ranking highlights personalities who represent innovation and audacity across eight categories: audacity, lightning growth, commitment, inclusion, inspiration, resilience, revolution and vision.

Julien Blanchard, co-founder of Hoffmann Green, was singled out in the "The revolutionary" category, which rewards an entrepreneur who has transformed his sector through a radically innovative approach or disruptive technology.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are very proud to have been awarded these distinctions by key players in the ecosystem. These Awards highlight our innovation, technological leadership and commitment to more sustainable construction. Thanks to our 0% clinker cements, we are reducing the sector's CO2 emissions by 5, responding concretely and immediately to major environmental challenges. We warmly thank our teams, whose commitment and determination make these successes possible. Strengthened by this recognition, we intend to continue our growth trajectory to serve our purpose: to accelerate the ecological transition of the construction sector, in France and internationally."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

