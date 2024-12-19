Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Board Appointment

DJ Board Appointment

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Board Appointment 19-Dec-2024 / 16:37 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN) 19 December 2024 Metro Bank Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Metro Bank - Board Appointment Metro Bank ("the Bank") today announces the appointment of Paul Coby as an independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 30 December 2024. Paul is an experienced FTSE 100 Chief Information Officer with a successful track record in delivering digital transformation and tech-enabled change across a range of sectors. He has extensive expertise in digital and technology transformation, having been a CIO at British Airways, John Lewis, and Johnson Matthey. He is currently Chief Information Officer at Persimmon Homes plc and is a Trustee of the Museum of London Archaeology. Paul was previously Non-Executive Director at Clydesdale Bank from June 2016 and then Virgin Money June 2022. Commenting on the appointment, Robert Sharpe, Metro Bank Chairman, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Paul to the Metro Bank board. He brings a wealth of technology and leadership experience operating at several major FTSE 100 businesses. Paul further strengthens our board, as we enter an exciting phase for the Bank and in supporting the executive in delivering on their ambitious growth plans." Following this appointment, the Board (excluding the Board Chair) will comprise five independent Non-Executive Directors, three shareholder-nominated Non-Executive Directors, and two Executive Directors. The Company confirms that there are no other matters requiring disclosure pursuant to UKLR 6.4.6R (1) to (4) or UKLR 6.4.8R in respect of the appointment. Enquiries For further information on this announcement, please contact: Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations IR@metrobank.plc.uk Metro Bank PLC Media Relations pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk FGS Global Mike Turner / Chris Sibbald, Tel: +44 207 251 3801 MetroBank-LON@fgsglobal.com About Metro Bank Metro Bank is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It was named as the best bank for service in-store for business customers in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey in August 2024. Since 2012, Metro Bank has originated and approved more than GBP10bn in commercial lending. The bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and building relationships with the customers and communities it serves. Whether that's through its network of 75 stores; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice. Metro Bank is a multi award-winning organisation. The Bank has also been awarded "Large Loans Mortgage Lender of the Year", 2024 and 2023 Mortgage Awards, accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2023, "2023 Best Lender of the Year - UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, the "Inclusive Culture Initiative Award" in the 2023 Inclusive Awards, " Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award" and "Leader of the Year Award 2023" at the Top 1% Workplace Awards, "Best Women Mortgage Leaders in the UK" from Elite Women 2023, "Diversity Lead of the Year", 2023 Women in Finance, Best Large Loan Lender, 2023 Mortgage Strategy Awards, "Best Business Credit Card", Forbes Advisor Best of 2023 Awards, "Best Business Credit Card", 2023 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards. Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC. Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval. Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. 