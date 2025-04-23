DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Publication of 2024 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting 23-Apr-2025 / 10:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN) 23 April 2025 Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 PUBLICATION OF 2024 ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS AND NOTICE OF 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Following the release on 27 February 2025 of the Company's preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 (the "Preliminary Announcement"), the Company is pleased to announce that it has today published its Annual Report and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 (the "2024 Annual Report and Accounts") and Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The AGM will be held at First Floor, One Southampton Row, London WC1B 5HA on Tuesday, 20 May 2025 at 09:00am. The following documents are available to view in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.metrobankonline.co.uk: -- 2024 Annual Report and Accounts; and -- Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 May 2025. Hard copies of the above documents will be mailed in due course to those shareholders who have elected to receive them. In compliance with 6.4.1 of the Listing Rules, the above documents are also being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism Attendance and Voting at the AGM If you cannot attend the AGM in person, you may appoint a proxy by completing the Form of Proxy and returning it to the Company's registrars: Equiniti, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA, United Kingdom, or by voting online at www.shareview.co.uk, so as to arrive no later than 09:00am on 16 May 2025. The return of a Form of Proxy will not prevent you from attending the AGM and voting in person should you wish. Shareholder Questions at the AGM We value the opportunity to engage with our shareholders. To encourage engagement, shareholders can submit questions to the Company in advance, and by no later than 09:00am on 16 May 2025, by emailing companysecretary@metrobank.plc.uk. Where possible, questions received by verified shareholders within the time prescribed will be addressed by the Chair of the meeting after the formal AGM business has ended. Additional information For the purposes of complying with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTRs) and the requirements imposed on issuers though the DTRs, information required to be communicated in unedited full text was included in the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts. This was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text and will shortly be available for inspection. Furthermore, the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts are available at www.metrobankonline.co.uk. Enquiries For further information on this announcement, please contact: Metro Bank Investor Relations Stella Gavaletakis +44 (0) 20 3402 8900 IR@metrobank.plc.uk Metro Bank Media Relations Victoria Gregory +44 (0) 7773 244 608 pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk FGS Global Chris Sibbald +44 7855 955 531 Metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 Category Code: ACS TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 384197 EQS News ID: 2122420 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 23, 2025 05:06 ET (09:06 GMT)