Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
21.05.25 | 16:12
1,450 Euro
+1,40 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3501,44017:38
Dow Jones News
21.05.2025 16:27 Uhr
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Holding(s) in Company 
21-May-2025 / 14:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BMX3W479 
Issuer Name 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Conifer Management, L.L.C. 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
New York 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
United States 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Name     City of registered office Country of registered office 
Pershing LLC Jersey City        USA

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-May-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-May-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed Below 5%        0.000000             Below 5%  Below 5% 
or reached 
Position of previous      5.150000        0.000000            5.150000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BMX3W479                   Below 5%                    Below 5% 
Sub Total 8.A       Below 5%                     Below 5%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
controlling  controlled equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     notifiable threshold 
Gregory    Conifer 
Alexander   Management Below 5%                              Below 5% 
       L.L.C

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Conifer Management replaced Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. as investment manager of the clients, which are the beneficial owners of shares in Metro Bank Holdings PLC. The clients' interests in Metro Bank Holdings PLC was originally disclosed by Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. in a TR1 submitted on February 1, 2019.

12. Date of Completion

20-May-2025

13. Place Of Completion

New York, NY

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  389842 
EQS News ID:  2142820 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2142820&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2025 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
