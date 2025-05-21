Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Holding(s) in Company 21-May-2025 / 14:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BMX3W479 Issuer Name METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Conifer Management, L.L.C. City of registered office (if applicable) New York Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Pershing LLC Jersey City USA

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-May-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-May-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed Below 5% 0.000000 Below 5% Below 5% or reached Position of previous 5.150000 0.000000 5.150000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BMX3W479 Below 5% Below 5% Sub Total 8.A Below 5% Below 5%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Gregory Conifer Alexander Management Below 5% Below 5% L.L.C

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Conifer Management replaced Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. as investment manager of the clients, which are the beneficial owners of shares in Metro Bank Holdings PLC. The clients' interests in Metro Bank Holdings PLC was originally disclosed by Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. in a TR1 submitted on February 1, 2019.

12. Date of Completion

20-May-2025

13. Place Of Completion

New York, NY

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 Category Code: HOL TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 389842 EQS News ID: 2142820 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2142820&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2025 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)