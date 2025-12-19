Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
19.12.25 | 08:01
1,290 Euro
-2,27 % -0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2901,41008:27
Dow Jones News
19.12.2025 08:15 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Reclassification Under MREL Regime

DJ Reclassification Under MREL Regime 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Reclassification Under MREL Regime 
19-Dec-2025 / 06:42 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
 
19 December 2025 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) ("Metro Bank") 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 

Reclassification Under MREL Regime 

Metro Bank has received formal confirmation from the Bank of England that it will be reclassified as a transfer firm 
under the MREL regime, effective 1 January 2026. 
 
As a transfer firm, Metro Bank's MREL will be set equal to current minimum capital requirements of 13.7% including 
buffers and 9.2% excluding buffers. 

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said: 
 
"We are pleased to have received confirmation of our MREL reclassification, as we anticipated following the Bank of 
England's announcement in July. This is a positive development which affords us more capital flexibility, enhancing our 
ability to lend into the UK economy and creating further value for our shareholders".    

Metro Bank will provide a further update at its full year results on 4 March 2026. 

Enquiries 

For more information, please contact: 
 
Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations 
 
Daniel Ainscough 
 
+44 (0) 20 3402 8900 
 
IR@metrobank.plc.uk 

Metro Bank PLC Media Relations 
 
Victoria Gregory 
 
+44 (0) 7773 244608 
 
pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk 

FGS Global 
 
Mike Turner 
 
+44 (0) 7766 360900 
 
Metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com 

ENDS 

About Metro Bank 
 
Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private 
banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking 
from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online. 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One 
Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group. 
 
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, 
London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority 
and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.  Eligible deposits are 
protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to 
www.fscs.org.uk. 
 
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro 
Bank using the full name. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 412074 
EQS News ID:  2248834 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2248834&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2025 01:42 ET (06:42 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.