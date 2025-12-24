Anzeige
WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 08:01
1,330 Euro
-0,75 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3201,44023.12.
Dow Jones News
24.12.2025 13:33 Uhr
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
24-Dec-2025 / 12:02 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 

Metro Bank Holdings plc 
 
(the "Company") 
 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                Spaldy Investments Limited, wholly owned company of Jaime Gilinski 
                         Bacal 
 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status          Person Closely Associated of a Shareholder Nominated Non-Executive 
                         Director 
 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                Metro Bank Holdings plc 
 
b)      LEI                984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                         Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a)                        
     Identification code 
                       GB00BMX3W479 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Purchase of ordinary shares to be held in the name of Spaldy 
                         Investments Limited, a company wholly owned by Jaime Gilinski Bacal 
 
 
c)      Currency              GBP 

                         Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                         1.2093     500,000

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume

n/a

- Price

f) Date of the transaction 23 December 2025

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 412755 
EQS News ID:  2251464 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2251464&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2025 07:02 ET (12:02 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
