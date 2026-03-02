Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Total Voting Rights and Shares Admitted to Trading

DJ Total Voting Rights and Shares Admitted to Trading

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Total Voting Rights and Shares Admitted to Trading 02-March-2026 / 15:16 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 2 March 2026 Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Total Voting Rights and Shares Admitted to Trading 2 March 2026: As at 28 February 2026, Metro Bank Holdings PLC has 673,363,591 ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 in issue, each with voting rights. Metro Bank Holdings PLC holds no shares in treasury. The above figure of 673,363,591 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Metro Bank Holdings PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The voting rights confirmed above include the following shares admitted to trading between 15 November 2025 to 16 January 2026 under the Company's block listing that was in place at the time. Shares issued under the Long Term Shares issued under the Deferred Total shares issued in the period 15 Incentive Plan 2021 Variable Reward Plan 2016 November 2025 to 16 January 2026 0 1,837 1,837

During the period from 19 January 2026 to 28 February 2026, the following shares have been admitted to trading, which are fungible with all other ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 already admitted to trading. The shares below have been admitted under an existing block admission to trading in relation to the Company's employee share schemes.

Regulated Market ISIN Number of shares admitted to trading Total number of shares admitted to trading London Stock Exchange GB00BMX3W479 70,482 673,363,591

This announcement is in conformity with DTR 5.6.1 and PRM 1.6.4.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

