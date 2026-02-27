Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
27.02.26 | 08:04
1,460 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3701,47018:31
Dow Jones News
27.02.2026 17:57 Uhr
282 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
27-Feb-2026 / 16:25 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 

Metro Bank Holdings plc 
 
(the "Company") 
 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                     Marc Page 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                Executive Director 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment        Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                     Metro Bank Holdings plc 
 
b)      LEI                      984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                              Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a)                             
     Identification code 
                            GB00BMX3W479 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Automatically generated sale of shares to settle share 
                              account management fees 
 
 
c)      Currency                   GBP 

                              Price      Volume 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                              1.088607     91

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume n/a

- Price n/a

f) Date of the transaction 14 August 2025

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                     Marc Page 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                Executive Director 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment        Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                     Metro Bank Holdings plc 
 
b)      LEI                      984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                              Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a)                             
     Identification code 
                            GB00BMX3W479 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Automatically generated sale of shares to settle share 
                              account management fees 
 
 
c)      Currency                   GBP 

                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                              1.224287    43

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume n/a

- Price n/a

f) Date of the transaction 19 September 2025

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                     Marc Page 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                Executive Director 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment        Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                     Metro Bank Holdings plc 
 
b)      LEI                      984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                              Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a)                             
     Identification code 
                            GB00BMX3W479 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Automatically generated sale of shares to settle share 
                              account management fees 
 
 
c)      Currency                   GBP 

                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                              1.110647    48

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume n/a

- Price n/a

f) Date of the transaction 21 October 2025

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                     Robert Sharpe 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                Non-Executive Director - Board Chair 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment        Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                     Metro Bank Holdings plc 
 
b)      LEI                      984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                              Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a)                             
     Identification code 
                            GB00BMX3W479 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Automatically generated sale of shares to settle share 
                              account management fees 
 
 
c)      Currency                   GBP 

                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                              1.31717     99

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume n/a

- Price n/a

f) Date of the transaction 23 January 2026

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 419545 
EQS News ID:  2283262 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2283262&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2026 11:26 ET (16:26 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.