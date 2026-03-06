Anzeige
WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
06.03.26 | 08:03
1,340 Euro
+2,29 % +0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3301,37016:50
Dow Jones News
06.03.2026 16:33 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
06-March-2026 / 14:57 GMT/BST 
 
                                                              Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN) 
 
6 March 2026 

METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 

Metro Bank Holdings plc 
 
(the "Company") 
 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                Spaldy Investments Limited, wholly owned company of Jaime Gilinski 
                         Bacal 
 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status          Person Closely Associated of a Shareholder Nominated Non-Executive 
                         Director 
 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment  Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                Metro Bank Holdings plc 
 
b)      LEI                984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                         Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a)                        
     Identification code 
                       GB00BMX3W479 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Purchase of ordinary shares to be held in the name of Spaldy 
                         Investments Limited, a company wholly owned by Jaime Gilinski Bacal 
 
 
c)      Currency              GBP 

                         Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                         1.1447     534,703

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume

n/a

- Price

f) Date of the transaction 5 March 2026

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries

For further information on this announcement, please contact:

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 420281 
EQS News ID:  2287324 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2287324&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2026 09:57 ET (14:57 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
