Freitag, 05.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Timing könnte nicht besser sein - Durchbruchsjahr 2026 für Myriad


WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
05.12.25 | 08:03
1,230 Euro
+0,82 % +0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2701,36017:29
Dow Jones News
05.12.2025 16:15 Uhr
176 Leser
(0)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
05-Dec-2025 / 14:40 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 

Metro Bank Holdings plc 
 
(the "Company") 
 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                  Robert Sharpe & Vanessa Sharpe 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status             Non-Executive Director - Board Chair & Person Closely Associated 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment     Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                  Metro Bank Holdings plc 
 
b)      LEI                   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                           Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a)                          
     Identification code 
                         GB00BMX3W479 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction        Joint purchase of ordinary shares to be held in the name of 
                           Robert Sharpe and Vanessa Sharpe, jointly. 
 
 
c)      Currency                GBP 

                           Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                           1.087      25,000

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume

n/a

- Price

f) Date of the transaction 2 December 2025

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 410545 
EQS News ID:  2241278 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2241278&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2025 09:40 ET (14:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
