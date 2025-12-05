Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-Dec-2025 / 14:40 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company") NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robert Sharpe & Vanessa Sharpe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director - Board Chair & Person Closely Associated b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Joint purchase of ordinary shares to be held in the name of Robert Sharpe and Vanessa Sharpe, jointly. c) Currency GBP Price(s) Volume(s) d) Price(s) and volume(s) 1.087 25,000

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume

n/a

- Price

f) Date of the transaction 2 December 2025

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

