Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Holding(s) in Company 16-May-2025 / 16:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BMX3W479 Issuer Name METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Spruce House Investment Management City of registered office (if applicable) New York Country of registered office (if applicable) USA 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office The Spruce House Partnership LLC Wilmington United States of America

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-May-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

16-May-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 10.103738 0.000000 10.103738 68000000 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BMX3W479 68000000 0 10.103738 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 68000000 10.103738%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Name of % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it Ultimate controlling person controlled it equals or is higher financial instruments if it equals or is higher undertaking than the notifiable equals or is higher than the than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold Ben Stein and Zach Sternberg as joint-controllers of 10.103738 10.103738% Spruce House Investment Management LLC Spruce House Investment 10.103738 10.103738% Management LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Based on 673,018,224 ordinary shares outstanding as of 30 April 2025. The Spruce House Partnership LLC (SH) is an aggregating entity to its sole member funds: The Spruce House Partnership (AI) LP and The Spruce House Partnership (QP) LP - the general partner of both funds is Spruce House Capital LLC (itself controlled equally by Ben Stein and Zach Sternberg). The voting rights (or deemed voting rights) attached to the positions held by SH are exercised by Spruce House Investment Management LLC, which is controlled equally by Ben Stein and Zach Sternberg.

12. Date of Completion

16-May-2025

13. Place Of Completion

New York, United States of America

