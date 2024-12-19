OXURION: French Authorities Approve Oxurion's Strategic Transaction Under Specific Conditions

LEUVEN, BELGIUM - 19 December 2024 - 6:00PM, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, announces that the French Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industry has approved the Company's contemplated strategic transaction.

The contemplated transaction, which is a significant step in Oxurion's strategic realignment, has been approved by the French regulatory authorities under specific conditions aimed at protecting the interests of the French assets of the target.

This approval marks a key milestone in Oxurion's efforts to streamline operations and secure its long- term growth and value creation.

With the regulatory approval secured, Oxurion will now focus on completing the remaining steps to finalize the transaction.

The Company will provide additional updates as further milestones are achieved. The signing of the transactional documents is scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2024, at the latest.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable

U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV Pascal Ghoson

Chief Executive Officer

Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

