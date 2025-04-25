OXURION: Oxurion announces that the transaction of July 2024 is stopped and confirms continuation of discussions regarding the acquisition project announced in March 2025

LEUVEN, BELGIUM - April 25, 2025 - 6:30 pm, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, announces today that negotiations initiated in July 2024 concerning the acquisition of a majority stake in a French CRO specialized in stem cells have been stopped by mutual agreement. Despite initial mutual interest, satisfactory financial conditions for all parties could not be reached, particularly due to the better-than-expected financial results of the target company.

Meanwhile, Oxurion is actively continuing the discussions initiated in March 2025 with a view to acquiring a majority stake in a CRO specialized in biometrics and advanced clinical data management. This transaction is fully aligned with Oxurion's strategy to broaden and diversify its capabilities. Completion of the transaction is expected by the end of June 2025.

Oxurion will keep the market informed of the progress of this project and reiterates its commitment to developing value-creating initiatives for its shareholders.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson

Chief Executive Officer

Pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yGxqYcicYZrKl2tqZ8uYb2hjm2ySxWLKm5LIx2RwZceVmZxklZxnnMXHZnJil2Zn

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91211-oxur_pr-re-termination-discussions-french-cro-and-ongoing-discussions-re-new-potential-transaction_en_20250425_exe.pdf