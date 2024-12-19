WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Melii Baby has recalled about 85,100 silicone spoons for babies due to choking hazards.According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the silicone spoon can break apart while in use, posing a choking hazard to babies. The company has received two reports of the spoon tip breaking, however, no injuries have been reported.The recall involves Melii Baby Silicone Spoons for babies with animal shapes at the handle. They were sold in packs of either three or four and as a five-piece silicone feeding set. The feeding sets were sold in cat, dino, dog, shark and unicorn shapes.The company has asked the customers to stop using the recalled spoons immediately, keep them away from children and contact Melii Baby Inc. to receive a free replacement set.The recalled spoons were sold at Aldi Grocery Stores and Ross and online at buybuyBaby.com, Amazon.com, Sierra.com, MotherandDaughterCreations.com, Just Between Friends (jbfsale.com), MacroBaby.com, TrendyLilTreats.com, TheBrickKitchenStore.com and AdventureSnacks.com from April 2024 through August 2024 for between $8 and $9.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX