IFF (NYSE: IFF) today unveiled the next phase in the evolution of its Board of Directors, aimed at bolstering the company's long-term strategic vision and driving profitable market share growth.

New Board Chair: Kevin O'Byrne-an experienced IFF board member and chair of Centrica plc-will become Board Chair at the 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting. O'Byrne will succeed Roger W. Ferguson, Jr. who has served as Chair since 2022. Ferguson notified IFF of his intent to not stand for reelection at the 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting after 14 years of distinguished service.

Board Appointments: Cynthia Jamison, Dr. Mehmood Khan and Vincent Intrieri will join the Board of Directors effective Jan. 1, 2025. Intrieri's appointment is at the request of Icahn Capital LP pursuant to the Cooperation agreement. He replaces Gary Hu, who will step down from the IFF Board on Dec. 31, 2024.

Board Retirements: Christina Gold and John Davidson have announced their plans to not stand for reelection at the 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting. When these departures are in effect, IFF will have ten board members.

"It has been an incredible honor and privilege to serve on the IFF Board," said Ferguson. "IFF has the right leaders in place, a dynamic team fueled by science and creativity, plus a world-class portfolio backed by a cutting-edge R&D pipeline. The Company is very well placed to meet the needs of its customers, powering everyday products for tomorrow's consumers. I am very proud of the strong progress in the last twelve months and excited to see IFF build on this momentum in the coming years. I want to thank Erik and the entire team at IFF for their commitment and support."

"We are grateful for Roger, Christina, John and Gary's invaluable contributions to strengthening IFF," said Erik Fyrwald, IFF CEO and director. "As we author our next chapter, I look forward to working with Kevin in his new role. I am delighted to welcome Cindie, Mehmood and Vince to the board. Their expertise, experience and insights will support us in unlocking our full potential to serve our customers, deliver innovative, sustainable solutions, and profitably grow IFF."

About Cynthia Jamison

Cynthia "Cindie" Jamison is a seasoned executive with more than two decades of corporate boardroom and financial leadership experience. She currently chairs the boards of Darden Restaurants and Big Lots, and previously chaired Tractor Supply Co.

Before focusing on board service, Jamison was the CFO of AquaSpy, Inc. and held CFO roles at various companies during periods of growth or turnaround. From 1999-2009, she was a managing partner at Tatum LLP, leading the CFO Services practice and overseeing more than 400 CFOs nationally. She also served as CFO or COO for several companies, including eMac, Inc., Cosi, Inc., SurePayroll and Illinois Superconductor.

Her earlier career includes roles at Chart House Enterprises, Allied Domecq Retailing USA, Kraft General Foods and Arthur Andersen LLP.

Jamison is recognized as an expert in financial and economic issues, frequently speaking on topics related to CFOs and board governance. She has been quoted in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek and The Economist. She is an NACD Board Leadership Fellow named among the NACD D100.

About Mehmood Khan

Dr. Mehmood Khan is the CEO of Hevolution Foundation, a first-of-its-kind global non-profit organization with a mission to extend healthy lifespan for people everywhere. Hevolution provides grants and early-stage company investments to incentivize independent research and entrepreneurship in the emerging field of healthspan science. The organization aims to increase the number of safe and effective treatments entering the market, compress the timeline of drug development using the latest tools and technologies, and increase accessibility to therapeutics. Hevolution has committed more than $400 million in grants, partnerships and early-stage biotech investments in just over two years, making it the world's largest philanthropic healthspan science funder.

Dr. Khan is a member of the Board of Directors of Reckitt Benckiser and the Saudi Research, Development, and Innovation Authority and the Saudi National Biotechnology Strategy Steering Committee.

He previously served as a Chairman of the Visiting Committee on Advanced Technology of the United States' National Institute of Standards and Technology, and as the Executive Chair of Life Biosciences after serving as the CEO from 2019-2024. Life Biosciences is based in Boston and leverages a platform approach to develop therapeutics that can reverse and prevent multiple age-related conditions.

Prior to this role, Dr. Khan served as PepsiCo's Vice Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer of Global Research and Development. With net revenues of more than $64 billion in 2018, Dr. Khan oversaw the PepsiCo global Performance with Purpose sustainability initiatives, inspired by the fundamental belief that business success is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world we share. He led PepsiCo's research and development efforts, creating breakthrough innovations in food, beverages and nutrition-as well as delivery, packaging and production technology-to capture competitive advantage and drive PepsiCo's businesses forward.

Prior to joining PepsiCo, Dr. Khan was President of Takeda Global Research Development Center, overseeing Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company's worldwide R&D efforts. He was also a faculty member at the Mayo Clinic and Mayo Medical School in Rochester, Minn., serving as Director of the Diabetes, Endocrine and Nutritional Trials Unit in the endocrinology division. He also spent nine years leading programs in diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism and nutrition for the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians in London, a Fellow of the American College of Endocrinology and an Elected Fellow in the Department of Pharmacology at University of Oxford.

About Vincent Intrieri

Vince Intrieri is the founder and CEO of VDA Capital Management LLC, a private investment fund established in 2017. Intrieri previously worked for Carl Icahn-related entities in various investment roles from 1998 to 2016, including serving as senior managing director of Icahn Capital LP from 2008 to 2016.

Intrieri is currently a Director of Transocean Ltd, Hertz Global Holdings and Chairman of the Board of Sandridge Energy Inc. His past directorships include Navistar International Corp., Energen Corp., Conduent Inc., Chesapeake Energy Corp., CVR Refining GP LLC, Ferrous Resources Ltd., Forest Laboratories Inc., CVR Energy Inc., Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp., Icahn Enterprises LP, Dynegy Inc., PSC Metals, Motorola Solutions Inc., XO Holdings, National Energy Group, American Railcar Industries, WestPoint Home LLC and Viskase Companies Inc.

Intrieri graduated with distinction from Pennsylvania State University with a B.S. in accounting in 1984 and was a certified public accountant.

