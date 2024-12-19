New Hope Network: Informa Markets Health and Nutrition Portfolios Leading the Way with Market Integrity Programs

Informa Markets Health and Nutrition portfolios, including New Hope Network, the leading health and wellness event organizer and industry resource for natural products, along with the SupplySide Portfolio, the premier platform for the health and nutrition sourcing, formulation, processing and supplier industry, are building industry trust and empowering informed decision-making through their Standards, Compliance, MarketReady Insights and Beacon Discovery programs. Together, these initiatives foster greater transparency and integrity across the food, beverage, supplement, clean health, and nutrition industries, paving the way for enhanced market trust and improved quality for consumers.

"Companies must demonstrate a clear commitment to transparency, compliance, and high-integrity standards in order to partner with our platforms, whether through events like Natural Products Expo West, Newtopia Now or SupplySide Global. Our goal is to provide valuable resources that not only educate but also offer constructive feedback throughout the process, helping brands navigate the journey from concept to market with confidence and clarity," says Danica Cullins, EVP of Health and Nutrition at Informa Markets

New Hope Network Standards and SupplySide Compliance are committed to establishing and enforcing stringent eligibility standards and compliance requirements for all New Hope Network and SupplySide participants, ensuring a fair and equitable environment at our events. By setting clear guidelines and expectations promoting transparency and integrity, creating a level playing field where all participants can engage with confidence. Adherence to these standards guarantees that only qualified organizations that align with industry best practices and transparency are represented.

This level of scrutiny and support is crucial in the health and nutrition industry. Proprietary data shows that approximately 62% of new brands require some adjustments to meet the Informa Markets' Health & Nutrition rigorous standards initially. However, through guidance and resources, most of these brands successfully align with final requirements, showcasing the industry's commitment to quality and compliance.

MarketReady Insights consulting and training services provide comprehensive guidance on meeting federal regulations, including FDA requirements, which are essential for meeting retail buyer expectations. This program offers regulatory expertise and practical strategies to ensure compliance with both government standards and market demands. When brands encounter compliance issues during event screening, MarketReady steps in to guide towards compliance. By helping businesses navigate complex regulatory landscapes and implement best practices, this program positions brands for long-term growth and competitive advantage.

Beacon Discovery is a powerful digital tool, offering detailed and transparent data on over 17,000 products. This platform empowers both buyers and brands by providing comprehensive insights into product specifications, compliance, and performance. Through partnerships with HowGood and SPINS, Beacon offers unique features: sustainability impact estimates for all CPG brands regardless of size, and over 100 filters including sales metrics. Users can efficiently identify products meeting their specific criteria, while brands gain valuable exposure and market insights. All products on Beacon are reviewed first by the internal Standards team. By streamlining the discovery process with easily filterable data, Beacon enables more informed decision-making, allowing for quick assessment of key factors such as ingredients, regulatory adherence and sustainability. This innovative tool enhances the event experience, fostering connections between buyers and brands while providing critical market intelligence.

"At Informa Markets, we invest in comprehensive programs that not only ensure compliance but also empower brands to navigate the complex landscape from conception to market," notes Shelley Sapsin, Vice President of Market Integrity. "Our commitment goes beyond just meeting standards; we aim to elevate the entire industry. By providing valuable resources, education, and feedback, we help businesses grow with confidence and certainty. This dedication creates a trusted environment where buyers can be assured, they're discovering the best new offerings."

