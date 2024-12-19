WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has updated the definition of the nutrient content claim 'healthy.'Going forward, food companies would have to meet certain criteria to claim their products are 'healthy'. With this new update, FDA expects it to help consumers find foods that are the foundation of a healthy dietary pattern and could also result in the development of healthier foods.'It's critical for the future of our country that food be a vehicle for wellness. Improving access to nutrition information is an important public health effort the FDA can undertake to help people build healthy eating patterns,' said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. 'It is vital that we focus on the key drivers to combat chronic disease, like healthy eating. Now, people will be able to look for the 'healthy' claim to help them find foundational, nutritious foods for themselves and their families.'According to the new criteria, to qualify as 'healthy', food products must contain a certain amount of food from at least one of the food groups or subgroups outlined by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans including fruits, vegetables, protein foods, dairy, and grains. Foods that qualify for the 'healthy' claim must also meet certain limits on saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars.Under the updated guidelines, nuts and seeds, olive oils, higher-fat fish, like salmon, and eggs would qualify as healthy because of their nutrient profile. They didn't qualify under the previous definition. Water will also qualify as 'healthy' although water isn't part of a food group, it is considered an optimal beverage by the Dietary Guidelines.Meanwhile, foods like fortified white bread, highly sweetened yogurt, and highly sweetened cereal no longer qualify to be claimed as 'healthy' under the updated definition.'Food labeling can be a powerful tool for change. Food labeling, like 'healthy,' may help foster a healthier food supply if manufacturers choose to reformulate their products to meet the new definition,' said FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Jim Jones. 'There's an opportunity here for industry and others to join us in making 'healthy' a ubiquitous, quick signal to help people more easily build nutritious diets.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX