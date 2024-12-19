MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the second quarter, FedEx (FDX) revised its fiscal 2025 revenue and earnings forecasts.The company now expects full-year 2025 revenues to to be approximately flat year over year, compared to the prior forecast of a low single-digit percentage increase.The company now exects earnings per share of $16.45 to $17.45 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments compared to the prior forecast of $17.90 to $18.90 per share. Earnings per shrae after also excluding costs related to business optimization initiatives are expected to be $19.00 to $20.00 per share, compared to the prior forecast of $20.00 to $21.00 per share.Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $19.75 per share for the full year.'I remain confident FedEx will continue to grow earnings this year despite the challenging demand environment, as we focus on transforming operations and improving revenue quality,' said John Dietrich, FedEx Corp. executive vice president and chief financial officer. 'We are resolute in our strategy to prudently manage our capital expenditures, and expect to deliver on our commitment to return $3.8 billion to stockholders this fiscal year.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX