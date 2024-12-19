WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Group (EXPE) Thursday announced the appointment of Scott Schenkel as Chief Financial Officer.As previously announced, Julie Whalen will remain in the CFO role through February to ensure a smooth transition.As CFO, Schenkel will be responsible for leading Expedia Group's global finance organization and will be based in Seattle, reporting directly to the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Ariane Gorin.'Scott joins Expedia Group with extensive financial leadership experience across global businesses, particularly in e-commerce,' said Ariane Gorin, Chief Executive Officer, Expedia Group. 'His expertise, operational acumen, and strategic insight will be instrumental as we strengthen our position as a global leader in travel. I look forward to working with Scott to drive our strategic goals forward. I also want to thank Julie for her significant contributions and dedication during her tenure as CFO, as well as for ensuring a smooth transition to Scott.'Schenkel most recently served as the Interim CEO of eBay Inc. from September 2019 through April 2020 and its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2015 to 2019. Prior to the eBay CFO role, he spent six years as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of eBay Marketplace, having originally joined eBay in 2007 as Vice President of Global Financial Planning and Analytics.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX