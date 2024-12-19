CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release November numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year, while core CPI also rose an annual 2.3 percent.Australia will provide November figures for housing credit; in October, overall credit was up 0.5 percent on month and private sector credit rose 0.6 percent.New Zealand will see November results for credit card spending; in October, spending was up 0.3 percent on year.Malaysia will release November data for consumer prices; in October, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year.Taiwan will provide November figures for export orders; in October, orders were up 4.9 percent on year.Hong Kong will see November data for consumer prices; in October, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX