Freitag, 20.12.2024
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Frankfurt
19.12.24
15:29 Uhr
3,722 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
20.12.2024 08:00 Uhr
94 Leser
Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Announces Listing of Senior Secured Bonds on Nordic ABM

Finanznachrichten News

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement on 5 June 2024 made by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company" or "Paratus") published on the Company's website regarding the successful placement of USD 500 million new senior secured bonds (the "Bonds").

On 19 December 2024, Nordic ABM approved an admission document prepared by the Company in connection with its application for registration of the Bonds on Nordic ABM.

The Bonds will commence trading on Nordic ABM today, 20 December 2024.

The admission document is available on https://live.euronext.com/nb.

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems (formerly Seabras). Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-announces-listing-of-senior-secured-bonds-on-nordic-abm,c4085342

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-announces-listing-of-senior-secured-bonds-on-nordic-abm-302337068.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
