LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) said that it appointed James McCullough as Chief Financial Officer, effective on 1 May 2025. James will succeed Tom Hickey who was appointed as Managing Director in August 2024.James has served for 14 years with Rio Tinto Plc, most recently as General Manager - Group Strategy. During this time, he has held a number of roles in Rio's Group Finance team, including in Business Evaluation, Shared Services, and as Business Executive to the Rio Group CFO. Prior to joining Rio, James was a Natural Resources Equity Analyst with Davy Group, where he covered a wide range of natural resources companies, including Kenmare.