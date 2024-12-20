LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) said that it appointed James McCullough as Chief Financial Officer, effective on 1 May 2025. James will succeed Tom Hickey who was appointed as Managing Director in August 2024.
James has served for 14 years with Rio Tinto Plc, most recently as General Manager - Group Strategy. During this time, he has held a number of roles in Rio's Group Finance team, including in Business Evaluation, Shared Services, and as Business Executive to the Rio Group CFO. Prior to joining Rio, James was a Natural Resources Equity Analyst with Davy Group, where he covered a wide range of natural resources companies, including Kenmare.
