LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales grew for the first time in three months in November, the Office for National Statistics reported Friday.Retail sales volumes increased 0.2 percent in November, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in October. However, this was weaker than the expected growth of 0.5 percent.Sales excluding auto fuel grew 0.3 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.9 percent decrease a month ago. Economists had forecast a nil growth for November.Food stores sales volumes climbed for the first time in three months, rising 0.5 percent in November, most strongly within supermarkets.Non-food stores sales volumes, which is the total of department, clothing, household and other non-food stores, gained 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, automotive fuel sales were down 0.7 percent.On a yearly basis, retail sales growth weakened to 0.5 percent from 2.0 percent in October. Excluding auto fuel, growth in sales volume eased to 0.1 percent from 1.6 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX