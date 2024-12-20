BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DLVHF.OB, DHER.DE), a German food delivery platform, announced Friday the appointment of Marie-Anne Popp as its Chief Financial Officer from January 2025.Popp, currently interim CFO, will be appointed by the Company's Supervisory Board, and also join its Management Board.She was appointed in the interim role in late June after then CFO Emmanuel Thomassin resigned with immediate effect to pursue other opportunities.Prior to her role as interim CFO, Popp was the Senior Vice President of Finance at Delivery Hero. She has also held numerous senior leadership roles at Adidas and General Electric.Kristin Skogen Lund, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said, 'The Supervisory Board has full confidence in her ability to continue driving our financial strategy and delivering sustainable growth...'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX