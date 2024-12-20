HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices decreased for the fourth straight month in November, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.The producer price index dropped 1.5 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 2.3 percent fall in October.The fall in the producer prices was particularly caused by lower prices of oil products, electricity, and chemicals and chemical products, the agency said.The decrease in prices was curbed especially by the increase in prices of pulp, timber, and precious metals.Domestic producer prices dropped 2.3 percent annually, and those of export products fell by 0.5 percent.On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rebounded 0.3 percent in November versus a 0.2 percent fall a month ago.Data also showed that export prices fell 1.7 percent from last year, and import prices were 0.5 percent lower.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX